Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This Charming home is bright, open and minutes from Lewisville lake. This home has many updates such as flooring, granite in the kitchen and new appliances. This 4 bedroom home has a large dining and living area great for entertaining with the master bed on the first floor. Also, has a great backyard with covered patio that backs up to a greenbelt. This is a Must See!