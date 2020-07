Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 1.5 story home in great location. No carpet in the house. Fresh interior paint, updated kitchen with granite countertop and new tile floor, updated bathroom with frameless shower and new tile floor, new toilet and shower wall and updated fire place, updated light fixture and so much more It is must see home . Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Listing agent is related to owner.