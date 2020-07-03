All apartments in The Colony
4004 Lakeside Drive

Location

4004 Lakeside Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Bright, beautiful, open home features cool gray tones with a modern feel. Just updated with new carpet, wood look flooring, bright granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in living room overlooking covered patio and private fully fenced backyard. Large kitchen with island and tons of cabinets plus a pantry. Huge downstairs bedroom next to full bath. Upstairs has large gameroom, 2 secondary bedrooms with a full bath, and master suite with large bright bedroom, bath and huge closet. 3-car garage with large driveway and back entry. Energy efficient new Air Conditioner. Minutes to the lake (at end of the street). 1 mile to Hwy 121. 16 minutes to DFW airport. Owners are real estate agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
4004 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 4004 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4004 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 4004 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 4004 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4004 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

