4004 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Bright, beautiful, open home features cool gray tones with a modern feel. Just updated with new carpet, wood look flooring, bright granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in living room overlooking covered patio and private fully fenced backyard. Large kitchen with island and tons of cabinets plus a pantry. Huge downstairs bedroom next to full bath. Upstairs has large gameroom, 2 secondary bedrooms with a full bath, and master suite with large bright bedroom, bath and huge closet. 3-car garage with large driveway and back entry. Energy efficient new Air Conditioner. Minutes to the lake (at end of the street). 1 mile to Hwy 121. 16 minutes to DFW airport. Owners are real estate agents.