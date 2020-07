Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wonderful opportunity to lease in coveted Stewart's Peninsula. Resort style adult's only community pool is a must see. Cute park, children's playground, and neighborhood pool are very close by. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Great backyard that is perfect for entertaining.