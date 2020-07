Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully decorated , Planation shutters and hardwoods through the house , two covered patios, Golf Course community, walk to great paths to Lake Lewisville, has community pool and over 21 age pool right on the lake with breathtaking views . Easy access to 121 and Dallas Tollway, Large doggie door, pets allowed with $500 nonrefundable deposit.