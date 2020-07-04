All apartments in The Colony
3912 Willow Bend Drive

3912 Willowbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Willowbend Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful updated home on corner lot, close to lake and golf course. 2 story entrance, wood floors downstairs with formal living and dining room, large kitchen is open to family room, office with natural light. New carpet upstairs, nice size master suite with large private bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms, large game or media room. Gorgeous back patio, with outdoor kitchen and TV great for entertaining. Relax in your sparkling hot tub, large fenced back yard with electric gate for privacy. Community has 2 swimming pools, walk to elementary. This home is in a great neighborhood, a lot of family activities, watch the 4th of July fireworks from your backyard.. Do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Willow Bend Drive have any available units?
3912 Willow Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Willow Bend Drive have?
Some of 3912 Willow Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Willow Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Willow Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Willow Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Willow Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3912 Willow Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Willow Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 3912 Willow Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Willow Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Willow Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3912 Willow Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 3912 Willow Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3912 Willow Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Willow Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Willow Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

