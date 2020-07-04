3912 Willow Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful updated home on corner lot, close to lake and golf course. 2 story entrance, wood floors downstairs with formal living and dining room, large kitchen is open to family room, office with natural light. New carpet upstairs, nice size master suite with large private bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms, large game or media room. Gorgeous back patio, with outdoor kitchen and TV great for entertaining. Relax in your sparkling hot tub, large fenced back yard with electric gate for privacy. Community has 2 swimming pools, walk to elementary. This home is in a great neighborhood, a lot of family activities, watch the 4th of July fireworks from your backyard.. Do not miss this one!