Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
3817 Red Oak Trail
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

3817 Red Oak Trail

3817 Red Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Red Oak Trail, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Wow! Lovely home located in a cul de sac and walk to Lake Lewisville, Stewart Creek Park and Shoreline Trail!
Wonderful architectural details including arched openings and doorways, art niche, columns and vaulted ceiling. Wide entry leads to formal dining and the living room with gas log FP is open to the kitchen. A HUGE skylight in the kitchen brings in light! Highlights are a center island, granite counters, gas range & built-in desk. French doors lead to the versatile 2nd living area with 2 walls of windows. Master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, His & Hers vanity, separate shower and WI closet. Relax on the covered patio and a BOB fence with steel posts surrounds the nice-sized yard. See 3D video tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

