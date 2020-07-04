3817 Red Oak Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Lovely home located in a cul de sac and walk to Lake Lewisville, Stewart Creek Park and Shoreline Trail!

Wonderful architectural details including arched openings and doorways, art niche, columns and vaulted ceiling. Wide entry leads to formal dining and the living room with gas log FP is open to the kitchen. A HUGE skylight in the kitchen brings in light! Highlights are a center island, granite counters, gas range & built-in desk. French doors lead to the versatile 2nd living area with 2 walls of windows. Master suite offers a vaulted ceiling, His & Hers vanity, separate shower and WI closet. Relax on the covered patio and a BOB fence with steel posts surrounds the nice-sized yard. See 3D video tour!