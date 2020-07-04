All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 3724 Saint Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
3724 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:00 PM

3724 Saint Andrews Drive

3724 Saint Andrew's Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3724 Saint Andrew's Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath David Weekley home in Stewart Peninsula/Cypress Cove steps away from Lake Lewisville.
Steps away from Lake Lewisville, this 4 Bedroom home 3.5 bath, 2 car garage offers a Study with built in desk/shelves, family room with vaulted ceilings, windows floor to ceiling overlooking lush back yard, Master is on 1st floor, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and game room with built in entertainment center up. The kitchen boasts granite counters high bar for entertaining, walk in pantry, open concept lay out. The garage is rear entry. The backyard is a place you can relax with lush landscaping and covered patio. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
3724 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 3724 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3724 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 3724 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 3724 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District