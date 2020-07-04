3724 Saint Andrews Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath David Weekley home in Stewart Peninsula/Cypress Cove steps away from Lake Lewisville.

Steps away from Lake Lewisville, this 4 Bedroom home 3.5 bath, 2 car garage offers a Study with built in desk/shelves, family room with vaulted ceilings, windows floor to ceiling overlooking lush back yard, Master is on 1st floor, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and game room with built in entertainment center up. The kitchen boasts granite counters high bar for entertaining, walk in pantry, open concept lay out. The garage is rear entry. The backyard is a place you can relax with lush landscaping and covered patio. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com