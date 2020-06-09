All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 3721 Saint Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
3721 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 PM

3721 Saint Andrews Drive

3721 Saint Andrew's Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3721 Saint Andrew's Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Enjoy this house with a grand vaulted ceiling entry, open living room; game room bonus loft space; and study. The entire interior is freshly painted with soothing light gray walls, white ceiling and white trims to highlight the warm, comforting feel of the home. Private Master Suite down with His-Her closets and jetted tub. A grand kitchen with island and granite counter tops, opens up to the family room with a brick gas log fireplace. Secondary bedrooms all of great size. The backyard features a large wood deck and storage shed space. Located in the prestigious and beautiful Stewart Peninsula subdivision, a short walk to the shores of Lake Lewisville. Community features 2 pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
3721 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 3721 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3721 Saint Andrews Drive has a pool.
Does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 3721 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3721 Saint Andrews Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District