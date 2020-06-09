3721 Saint Andrews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool

Enjoy this house with a grand vaulted ceiling entry, open living room; game room bonus loft space; and study. The entire interior is freshly painted with soothing light gray walls, white ceiling and white trims to highlight the warm, comforting feel of the home. Private Master Suite down with His-Her closets and jetted tub. A grand kitchen with island and granite counter tops, opens up to the family room with a brick gas log fireplace. Secondary bedrooms all of great size. The backyard features a large wood deck and storage shed space. Located in the prestigious and beautiful Stewart Peninsula subdivision, a short walk to the shores of Lake Lewisville. Community features 2 pools.