3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive

Amenities
Located in Highly Desired Stewart Peninsula Subdivision! This stunning & elegant house has been thoughtfully updated. Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths & 3 car garage! Spacious family room with a gas starter fireplace, with a wall of windows that overlooks the huge backyard allowing abundant natural light. The Kitchen is fantastic with wood cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a spacious Island! New ceramic floors. Private First-Floor Master Suite with a large bath, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet. This Lakefront property offers gorgeous views of trees, community pools, trails and Lake Lewisville. This is the home you will love! Must see. Move -in available after: 05-04-2020