3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in Highly Desired Stewart Peninsula Subdivision! This stunning & elegant house has been thoughtfully updated. Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths & 3 car garage! Spacious family room with a gas starter fireplace, with a wall of windows that overlooks the huge backyard allowing abundant natural light. The Kitchen is fantastic with wood cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a spacious Island! New ceramic floors. Private First-Floor Master Suite with a large bath, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet. This Lakefront property offers gorgeous views of trees, community pools, trails and Lake Lewisville. This is the home you will love! Must see. Move -in available after: 05-04-2020