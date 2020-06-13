All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:07 AM

3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive

3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in Highly Desired Stewart Peninsula Subdivision! This stunning & elegant house has been thoughtfully updated. Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths & 3 car garage! Spacious family room with a gas starter fireplace, with a wall of windows that overlooks the huge backyard allowing abundant natural light. The Kitchen is fantastic with wood cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a spacious Island! New ceramic floors. Private First-Floor Master Suite with a large bath, double sink vanity, and walk-in closet. This Lakefront property offers gorgeous views of trees, community pools, trails and Lake Lewisville. This is the home you will love! Must see. Move -in available after: 05-04-2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive have any available units?
3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive have?
Some of 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 Cottonwood Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District