3629 Ladybank

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub new construction

As you enter this property you are met with a grand foyer, double stair cases and bright ambiance. The warm hard wood flooring maps a nice course throughout the entertainment spaces. The tall stacked stone fireplace adds just the right mood to the main livingroom. This open-concept kitchen and bar area are perfect for entertaining guest, family and hosting an holiday you would like. The master bedroom and master bath, add a spa-like invite for the perfect spot for relaxation. Highly favored is the connecting master closet to laundry room, for ease of domestic duties. The upstairs offers large secondary bedrooms, walk-in closets, gameroom and ample storage space for all of your projects, games and essentials.