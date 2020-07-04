All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 3629 Ladybank.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
3629 Ladybank
Last updated April 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

3629 Ladybank

3629 Ladybank · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3629 Ladybank, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
As you enter this property you are met with a grand foyer, double stair cases and bright ambiance. The warm hard wood flooring maps a nice course throughout the entertainment spaces. The tall stacked stone fireplace adds just the right mood to the main livingroom. This open-concept kitchen and bar area are perfect for entertaining guest, family and hosting an holiday you would like. The master bedroom and master bath, add a spa-like invite for the perfect spot for relaxation. Highly favored is the connecting master closet to laundry room, for ease of domestic duties. The upstairs offers large secondary bedrooms, walk-in closets, gameroom and ample storage space for all of your projects, games and essentials.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Ladybank have any available units?
3629 Ladybank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 Ladybank have?
Some of 3629 Ladybank's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 Ladybank currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Ladybank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Ladybank pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Ladybank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3629 Ladybank offer parking?
Yes, 3629 Ladybank offers parking.
Does 3629 Ladybank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Ladybank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Ladybank have a pool?
No, 3629 Ladybank does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Ladybank have accessible units?
No, 3629 Ladybank does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Ladybank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 Ladybank has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District