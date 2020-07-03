3224 Stonefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Former Model Home, Game & Media Room combined with built-in cabinetry and 5.1 speakers, Kitchen with stainless steel upgraded appliances, Fabulous home in a lakeside neighborhood and just across the street from the STEM academy, close proximity to the neighborhood splash pad and playground. 4 Bed, and 3 baths, study, game room. Beautiful hand scrapped hardwood floors in entire first floor, designer paint, a wonderful kitchen with gas cook top, granite counters, stainless steel upgraded appliances, a large family room with tray ceiling, private study with fireplace, elegant master bedroom with a luxurious bath, backyard spa, outdoor kitchen BBQ, backyard arbor, custom tile, upgraded lighting and more. MUST SEE!