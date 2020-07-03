All apartments in The Colony
3224 Stonefield
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

3224 Stonefield

3224 Stonefield · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Stonefield, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Former Model Home, Game & Media Room combined with built-in cabinetry and 5.1 speakers, Kitchen with stainless steel upgraded appliances, Fabulous home in a lakeside neighborhood and just across the street from the STEM academy, close proximity to the neighborhood splash pad and playground. 4 Bed, and 3 baths, study, game room. Beautiful hand scrapped hardwood floors in entire first floor, designer paint, a wonderful kitchen with gas cook top, granite counters, stainless steel upgraded appliances, a large family room with tray ceiling, private study with fireplace, elegant master bedroom with a luxurious bath, backyard spa, outdoor kitchen BBQ, backyard arbor, custom tile, upgraded lighting and more. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Stonefield have any available units?
3224 Stonefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Stonefield have?
Some of 3224 Stonefield's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Stonefield currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Stonefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Stonefield pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Stonefield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3224 Stonefield offer parking?
No, 3224 Stonefield does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Stonefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Stonefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Stonefield have a pool?
Yes, 3224 Stonefield has a pool.
Does 3224 Stonefield have accessible units?
No, 3224 Stonefield does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Stonefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Stonefield has units with dishwashers.

