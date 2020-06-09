3216 Stonefield

Amenities

This spectacular Highland home is located in the award winning, golf course community of The Tribute. Its open concept floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and ample natural light throughout invites you in. Enjoy hosting family dinners in the gourmet kitchen which features upgraded ss appliances, granite countertops, 5 burner gas range & breakfast bar. Grand master bedroom is complete with floor to ceiling windows, a luxurious master bath, split double vanities, frameless shower & walk in closet. The covered outdoor living area overlooks a large grassy backyard that's perfect for either relaxation & recreation! Within walking distance to the Prestwick STEM academy and neighborhood playground & splash pad.