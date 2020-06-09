All apartments in The Colony
3216 Stonefield
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:43 AM

3216 Stonefield

3216 Stonefield · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Stonefield, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
This spectacular Highland home is located in the award winning, golf course community of The Tribute. Its open concept floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and ample natural light throughout invites you in. Enjoy hosting family dinners in the gourmet kitchen which features upgraded ss appliances, granite countertops, 5 burner gas range & breakfast bar. Grand master bedroom is complete with floor to ceiling windows, a luxurious master bath, split double vanities, frameless shower & walk in closet. The covered outdoor living area overlooks a large grassy backyard that's perfect for either relaxation & recreation! Within walking distance to the Prestwick STEM academy and neighborhood playground & splash pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Stonefield have any available units?
3216 Stonefield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Stonefield have?
Some of 3216 Stonefield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Stonefield currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Stonefield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Stonefield pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Stonefield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3216 Stonefield offer parking?
No, 3216 Stonefield does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Stonefield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Stonefield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Stonefield have a pool?
No, 3216 Stonefield does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Stonefield have accessible units?
No, 3216 Stonefield does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Stonefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Stonefield has units with dishwashers.

