All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 298 Almanor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
298 Almanor Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:25 AM

298 Almanor Street

298 Almanor St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

298 Almanor St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
internet access
Move in ready townhome! 4 bed 3.5 bath 2 car 2240 sqft energy efficient design. - You have got to check out this 4 bedroom 2240 sqft townhome built by Megatel Homes. This floor plan is the largest floor plan in the development!!! The house is conveniently located off Hwy 121 and is 15 miles to the DFW airport, 2 miles to I-35, and 4 miles to the North Dallas Tollway. This townhome is loaded with granite counter tops, soft close drawers and cabinets, glass tile backsplash, porcelain tile tub & shower surrounds, hardwood floors in kitchen and family room, built in appliances, under cabinet pendant lights, and more. The floor plan has a 1st floor study or bedroom with a large utility room. The 2nd floor features the open concept kitchen, living room with gas log fireplace, and master bedroom. The 3rd floor has a game room, large balcony and 2 bedrooms. Energy & safety features include tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, 16 seer TRANE HVAC, fire suppression system, and Wi-Fi thermostats. Bonus: rooftop platform to see the city!!!

Driving directions: From Hwy 121 go south on Old Denton Rd. Then east on Hwy 121 access road. Then south on Arcadia Way. Then west on Plumas Drive. Then south on Almanor Street.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5546014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Almanor Street have any available units?
298 Almanor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 Almanor Street have?
Some of 298 Almanor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Almanor Street currently offering any rent specials?
298 Almanor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Almanor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Almanor Street is pet friendly.
Does 298 Almanor Street offer parking?
No, 298 Almanor Street does not offer parking.
Does 298 Almanor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Almanor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Almanor Street have a pool?
No, 298 Almanor Street does not have a pool.
Does 298 Almanor Street have accessible units?
No, 298 Almanor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Almanor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Almanor Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District