298 Almanor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room internet access

Move in ready townhome! 4 bed 3.5 bath 2 car 2240 sqft energy efficient design. - You have got to check out this 4 bedroom 2240 sqft townhome built by Megatel Homes. This floor plan is the largest floor plan in the development!!! The house is conveniently located off Hwy 121 and is 15 miles to the DFW airport, 2 miles to I-35, and 4 miles to the North Dallas Tollway. This townhome is loaded with granite counter tops, soft close drawers and cabinets, glass tile backsplash, porcelain tile tub & shower surrounds, hardwood floors in kitchen and family room, built in appliances, under cabinet pendant lights, and more. The floor plan has a 1st floor study or bedroom with a large utility room. The 2nd floor features the open concept kitchen, living room with gas log fireplace, and master bedroom. The 3rd floor has a game room, large balcony and 2 bedrooms. Energy & safety features include tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, 16 seer TRANE HVAC, fire suppression system, and Wi-Fi thermostats. Bonus: rooftop platform to see the city!!!



Driving directions: From Hwy 121 go south on Old Denton Rd. Then east on Hwy 121 access road. Then south on Arcadia Way. Then west on Plumas Drive. Then south on Almanor Street.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5546014)