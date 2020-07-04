297 Scotia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

Welcome to this luxurious, new, custom built Megatel town home with every imaginable upgrade! Kitchen has soft close doors and drawers, energy star appliances, gas cooktop, huge island, exotic 3cm granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, and recessed can lights! All SS appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer! Gas Log Fireplace in large open living room! Over-sized 2 car garage, endless hot water with tankless system! Come see this one, it's fancy! Home is adjacent to large green belt! Maintenance Free Living at it's finest! Community pool and clubhouse coming soon!