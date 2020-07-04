All apartments in The Colony
297 Scotia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

297 Scotia Street

297 Scotia St · No Longer Available
Location

297 Scotia St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Welcome to this luxurious, new, custom built Megatel town home with every imaginable upgrade! Kitchen has soft close doors and drawers, energy star appliances, gas cooktop, huge island, exotic 3cm granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, and recessed can lights! All SS appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer! Gas Log Fireplace in large open living room! Over-sized 2 car garage, endless hot water with tankless system! Come see this one, it's fancy! Home is adjacent to large green belt! Maintenance Free Living at it's finest! Community pool and clubhouse coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

