Last updated April 3 2020 at 5:15 PM

2427 Siskiyou Street

2427 Siskiyou St · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Siskiyou St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new 3 story luxury town home. Move in ready and featuring a generous master bedroom. This house has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, living, dining, kitchen w. Granite counter tops, 2 car garage, master shower, gas fireplace and security alarm. Kitchen is in 1st floor with half bath and attached 2 car Garage, master is in 2nd floor along with 1 more bedrooms. 3rd floor has bed 3(can be used as Game room) W. full closet and full bath adjoining cover roof deck. Brand new Fridge n Washer and Dryer included. Conveniently located near dining, shops & entertainment off Sam Rayburn 121 tollway.Close to Tayota Headquarters Offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Siskiyou Street have any available units?
2427 Siskiyou Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Siskiyou Street have?
Some of 2427 Siskiyou Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Siskiyou Street currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Siskiyou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Siskiyou Street pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Siskiyou Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2427 Siskiyou Street offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Siskiyou Street offers parking.
Does 2427 Siskiyou Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Siskiyou Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Siskiyou Street have a pool?
No, 2427 Siskiyou Street does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Siskiyou Street have accessible units?
No, 2427 Siskiyou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Siskiyou Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Siskiyou Street has units with dishwashers.

