2427 Siskiyou Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Brand new 3 story luxury town home. Move in ready and featuring a generous master bedroom. This house has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, living, dining, kitchen w. Granite counter tops, 2 car garage, master shower, gas fireplace and security alarm. Kitchen is in 1st floor with half bath and attached 2 car Garage, master is in 2nd floor along with 1 more bedrooms. 3rd floor has bed 3(can be used as Game room) W. full closet and full bath adjoining cover roof deck. Brand new Fridge n Washer and Dryer included. Conveniently located near dining, shops & entertainment off Sam Rayburn 121 tollway.Close to Tayota Headquarters Offices.