Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a peaceful neighborhood featuring 4bdrm/2.5bth, large living area downstairs and updatirs too! Master bdrm is down and 3 bdrms upstairs. The utility room is upstairs too! Wood laminate flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Convenient to shopping, schools, Randolph AFB, San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos shopping and so much more!