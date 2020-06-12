489 Auburn Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Selma, TX. Spacious open kitchen with updated appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Sprawling master suite with a double vanity sink and a huge walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor with carpeting only upstairs. Plenty of windows throughout the home let in tons of natural light throughout the day — large backyard with a porch and small fire pit, perfect for cold nights. Pets ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.