Home
/
Selma, TX
/
489 Auburn Park
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

489 Auburn Park

489 Auburn Park · No Longer Available
Location

489 Auburn Park, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Selma, TX. Spacious open kitchen with updated appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Sprawling master suite with a double vanity sink and a huge walk-in closet. Hardwood flooring throughout the first floor with carpeting only upstairs. Plenty of windows throughout the home let in tons of natural light throughout the day — large backyard with a porch and small fire pit, perfect for cold nights. Pets ok!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Auburn Park have any available units?
489 Auburn Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 489 Auburn Park have?
Some of 489 Auburn Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Auburn Park currently offering any rent specials?
489 Auburn Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Auburn Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 489 Auburn Park is pet friendly.
Does 489 Auburn Park offer parking?
No, 489 Auburn Park does not offer parking.
Does 489 Auburn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Auburn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Auburn Park have a pool?
No, 489 Auburn Park does not have a pool.
Does 489 Auburn Park have accessible units?
No, 489 Auburn Park does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Auburn Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Auburn Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Auburn Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Auburn Park does not have units with air conditioning.

