This home sits across from a large field with no homes, a play ground down the street, and side walks throughout the whole neighborhood. This home can be set up to have 6 beds or have an office/ study or craft room. Rustic accents throughout and wood floors on the main floor really make this home feel cozy. In a great location just miles off of I-35. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with a large second living space or game room!