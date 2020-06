Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful two story home is located in desirable Kensington Ranch subdivision. It features laminate wood in the living and game room, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast area. Secondary mother-in-law suite down stairs with a full bath down. Upstairs has the huge master suite with full bath with garden tub. Utility room is upstairs for convenience. Back yard has gorgeous stone patio with two add on wood patio surfaces perfect for entertaining.