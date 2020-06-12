All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 320 LONESTAR GAIT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
320 LONESTAR GAIT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

320 LONESTAR GAIT

320 Lonestar Gait · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

320 Lonestar Gait, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic one story home located in Kensington Ranch. Conveniently located minutes from I35, Hwy 78, and a short distance from Randolph Brooks AFB. This is a quiet and relaxing neighborhood ready for you to make it your home. This house boasts three spacious bedrooms, two baths, and an office that you will love. No carpet throughout and a large open floor plan. Great backyard that is perfect for entertaining. A must see!!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT have any available units?
320 LONESTAR GAIT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 320 LONESTAR GAIT currently offering any rent specials?
320 LONESTAR GAIT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 LONESTAR GAIT pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 LONESTAR GAIT is pet friendly.
Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT offer parking?
Yes, 320 LONESTAR GAIT offers parking.
Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 LONESTAR GAIT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT have a pool?
No, 320 LONESTAR GAIT does not have a pool.
Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT have accessible units?
No, 320 LONESTAR GAIT does not have accessible units.
Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 LONESTAR GAIT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 LONESTAR GAIT have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 LONESTAR GAIT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas