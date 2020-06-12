320 LONESTAR GAIT

Amenities

Fantastic one story home located in Kensington Ranch. Conveniently located minutes from I35, Hwy 78, and a short distance from Randolph Brooks AFB. This is a quiet and relaxing neighborhood ready for you to make it your home. This house boasts three spacious bedrooms, two baths, and an office that you will love. No carpet throughout and a large open floor plan. Great backyard that is perfect for entertaining. A must see!!! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.