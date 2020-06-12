All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 315 Passerina Spur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
315 Passerina Spur
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

315 Passerina Spur

315 Passerina Spur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

315 Passerina Spur, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Nice rental in an excellent school district. 3 bedroom home w/2 living areas. Well maintained & always clean. Newer flooring downstairs & fresh paint throughout. Can be made available for move in as of June 1st. Big 15x24 Family Room & open kitchen - frig is included. Large 14x19 master bedroom w/private bath & walk-in closet. 12x16 Game Room. Double car garage & level, fenced back yard. Smoking is not allowed inside the home or garage area. Pet restrictions: no cats or large/aggressive breed dogs allowed (owner prefers no pets, but may allow 1 small dog w/approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Passerina Spur have any available units?
315 Passerina Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 315 Passerina Spur have?
Some of 315 Passerina Spur's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Passerina Spur currently offering any rent specials?
315 Passerina Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Passerina Spur pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Passerina Spur is pet friendly.
Does 315 Passerina Spur offer parking?
Yes, 315 Passerina Spur offers parking.
Does 315 Passerina Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Passerina Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Passerina Spur have a pool?
No, 315 Passerina Spur does not have a pool.
Does 315 Passerina Spur have accessible units?
No, 315 Passerina Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Passerina Spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Passerina Spur has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Passerina Spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Passerina Spur does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas