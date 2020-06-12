315 Passerina Spur

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

Nice rental in an excellent school district. 3 bedroom home w/2 living areas. Well maintained & always clean. Newer flooring downstairs & fresh paint throughout. Can be made available for move in as of June 1st. Big 15x24 Family Room & open kitchen - frig is included. Large 14x19 master bedroom w/private bath & walk-in closet. 12x16 Game Room. Double car garage & level, fenced back yard. Smoking is not allowed inside the home or garage area. Pet restrictions: no cats or large/aggressive breed dogs allowed (owner prefers no pets, but may allow 1 small dog w/approval).