All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 304 Passerina Spur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
304 Passerina Spur
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

304 Passerina Spur

304 Passerina Spur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

304 Passerina Spur, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
304 Passerina Spur Selma TX 78154 - New carpet. Look at this nice home with two living areas. One down stairs and one upstairs. Master bedroom is large with a large walk in closet. Master bath has a dual vanity and garden tub. 1/2 bath downstairs for convenience. Laundry and pantry off the kitchen. Big back yard. Garage with opener and built in shelving.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5593020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Passerina Spur have any available units?
304 Passerina Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 304 Passerina Spur have?
Some of 304 Passerina Spur's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Passerina Spur currently offering any rent specials?
304 Passerina Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Passerina Spur pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Passerina Spur is pet friendly.
Does 304 Passerina Spur offer parking?
Yes, 304 Passerina Spur offers parking.
Does 304 Passerina Spur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Passerina Spur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Passerina Spur have a pool?
No, 304 Passerina Spur does not have a pool.
Does 304 Passerina Spur have accessible units?
No, 304 Passerina Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Passerina Spur have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Passerina Spur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Passerina Spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Passerina Spur does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas