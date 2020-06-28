216 Passerina Spur

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

New paint and flooring! This house gives you easy access to IH35 & 1604, SA, NB, Scherz, & Seguin as well as the area military basis & shopping & entertainment. Move in ready with lots of features: over sized, open living/dining area; roomy eat in kitchen with 2 pantries and upgrade appliances;Texas Star front door; large master with large master bath and double vanities, garden tub with separate shower, 8 x 8 closet. Covered patio and large backyard. Alarm installed. No pets, no smoking.