216 Passerina Spur

216 Passerina Spur · No Longer Available
Location

216 Passerina Spur, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and flooring! This house gives you easy access to IH35 & 1604, SA, NB, Scherz, & Seguin as well as the area military basis & shopping & entertainment. Move in ready with lots of features: over sized, open living/dining area; roomy eat in kitchen with 2 pantries and upgrade appliances;Texas Star front door; large master with large master bath and double vanities, garden tub with separate shower, 8 x 8 closet. Covered patio and large backyard. Alarm installed. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Passerina Spur have any available units?
216 Passerina Spur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 216 Passerina Spur have?
Some of 216 Passerina Spur's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Passerina Spur currently offering any rent specials?
216 Passerina Spur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Passerina Spur pet-friendly?
No, 216 Passerina Spur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 216 Passerina Spur offer parking?
Yes, 216 Passerina Spur offers parking.
Does 216 Passerina Spur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Passerina Spur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Passerina Spur have a pool?
No, 216 Passerina Spur does not have a pool.
Does 216 Passerina Spur have accessible units?
No, 216 Passerina Spur does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Passerina Spur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Passerina Spur has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Passerina Spur have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Passerina Spur does not have units with air conditioning.
