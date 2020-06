Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

178 Hidden Knoll Available 07/10/20 Kensington Ranch built in 2017 5 bedroom 2.5 bath. Bedroom on 1st floor. - Desirable newer home in Kensington Ranch built in 2017, it is a 5 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage with a bedroom on 1st floor. As you walk into the property you are greeted by an office to your right. As you go down the hallway you are presented with an open floor plan featuring the kitchen, dining area and living room. 1st floor bedroom is next to the living room along with the 1/2 bath. Kitchen features granite counter tops with breakfast island. Long Dark cabinets and newer appliances. $350 Pet deposit. $500 non-refundable cleaning deposit.



