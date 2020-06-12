16635 Emerald Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath on cul-de-sac and backs up to greenbelt for added privacy. Ideal floor plan with master bedroom down. Over sized game room and secondary bedrooms upstairs. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint! Vinyl life proof wood plank flooring throughout first floor including master and new carpet in game room and secondary bedrooms. Plus, enjoy the large covered patio deck! **SOLAR PANELS FOR LOW LOW ELECTRIC BILL! Finishing touches still in progress... MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!!