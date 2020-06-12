All apartments in Selma
16635 Emerald Bluff

Location

16635 Emerald Bluff, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath on cul-de-sac and backs up to greenbelt for added privacy. Ideal floor plan with master bedroom down. Over sized game room and secondary bedrooms upstairs. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint! Vinyl life proof wood plank flooring throughout first floor including master and new carpet in game room and secondary bedrooms. Plus, enjoy the large covered patio deck! **SOLAR PANELS FOR LOW LOW ELECTRIC BILL! Finishing touches still in progress... MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16635 Emerald Bluff have any available units?
16635 Emerald Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 16635 Emerald Bluff have?
Some of 16635 Emerald Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16635 Emerald Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
16635 Emerald Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16635 Emerald Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 16635 Emerald Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 16635 Emerald Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 16635 Emerald Bluff offers parking.
Does 16635 Emerald Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16635 Emerald Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16635 Emerald Bluff have a pool?
No, 16635 Emerald Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 16635 Emerald Bluff have accessible units?
No, 16635 Emerald Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 16635 Emerald Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 16635 Emerald Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16635 Emerald Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 16635 Emerald Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.

