Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35. Conveniently within minutes from shopping, entertainment and lots of delicious food choices. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2 car garage. Whether your enjoying your alone time inside or entertaining in the backyard, let your imagination run wild with tons of space for your own creativity.



Come check out this home and move in soon. Call today to set up your showing appointment.



No Cats Allowed



