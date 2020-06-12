All apartments in Selma
Selma, TX
16246 STALLION RANCH
16246 STALLION RANCH

16246 Stallion Ranch · No Longer Available
Location

16246 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Immaculate rental in Retama Springs! - Great rental in popular Selma/Retama Springs. Fresh interior paint. Crown molding throughout. Open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Master features large bathroom with separate tub/shower and dual vanities. Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio. Refrigerator can convey with special provisions. Easy commute to JBSA Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, Forum shopping and all major interstates. Only 2 small pets - no more than 30 lbs each with pet screening. Tenants must participate in Filter Easy program at $20/mth.

(RLNE2463966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16246 STALLION RANCH have any available units?
16246 STALLION RANCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 16246 STALLION RANCH have?
Some of 16246 STALLION RANCH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16246 STALLION RANCH currently offering any rent specials?
16246 STALLION RANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16246 STALLION RANCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 16246 STALLION RANCH is pet friendly.
Does 16246 STALLION RANCH offer parking?
No, 16246 STALLION RANCH does not offer parking.
Does 16246 STALLION RANCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16246 STALLION RANCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16246 STALLION RANCH have a pool?
No, 16246 STALLION RANCH does not have a pool.
Does 16246 STALLION RANCH have accessible units?
No, 16246 STALLION RANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 16246 STALLION RANCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16246 STALLION RANCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 16246 STALLION RANCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 16246 STALLION RANCH does not have units with air conditioning.

