16246 STALLION RANCH

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Immaculate rental in Retama Springs! - Great rental in popular Selma/Retama Springs. Fresh interior paint. Crown molding throughout. Open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Master features large bathroom with separate tub/shower and dual vanities. Enjoy your evenings on the covered patio. Refrigerator can convey with special provisions. Easy commute to JBSA Randolph AFB and Fort Sam, Forum shopping and all major interstates. Only 2 small pets - no more than 30 lbs each with pet screening. Tenants must participate in Filter Easy program at $20/mth.



(RLNE2463966)