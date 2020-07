Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in Live Oak Hills - Gorgeous one-story home in Live Oak Hills now available. This home has many beautiful features to include a fireplace in the family room, high ceilings with an open floor plan, 4th bedroom with french doors that could be used as an office, bay window, covered patio out back, alarm system, crown molding, an island kitchen and much much more. Close to Randolph AFB, IH-35/1604, and the forum. Don't miss this charming home.



(RLNE5326423)