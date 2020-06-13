/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
18 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1305 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1302 Canary Lane
1302 Canary Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2. Ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout. NO PETS ALLOWED. New tile shower in Master bath. No carpet in home. Fenced in backyard. Sprinkler system. $35 application fee for each adult over 18 years.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Mockingbird Lane
1302 Mockingbird Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1964 sqft
Nice well kept home! 3BR, 2BA home on nice corner lot walking distance from the High School! Nice large privacy fenced backyard, with storage bldg., Convenient to grocery shopping, restaurants, and easy access to IH-10 to Houston, and San Antonio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1415 Dove Lane
1415 Dove Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2018 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, dining room and study. The back Yard is covered with large trees and has a covered Patio to relax under and enjoy the evenings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
602 E Court Street
602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1569 Motherwell Drive
1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
617 S Austin Street
617 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
217 W Humphreys Street
217 West Humphreys Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
Very well kept 2 story 2BR, could be a 3BR, 2BA home in down town area. Nice front porch, all appliances convey, nice back porch to enjoy your evenings. Near schools, shopping, walking distance to church, see to appreciate!
Results within 1 mile of Seguin
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Terminal Loop
1913 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
Ready to move in! 4BR, 2BA DW on nice large well maintained yard to enjoy your evenings! Open space thru out the home.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
196 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Ragsdale Way
224 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
224 Ragsdale Way Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! This Great Duplex Home is Located Near FM 725 and Features
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Fitch Dr
2220 Fitch Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2085 sqft
Nice 2 story house with all rooms upstairs in Avery Park. This home would make a nice rental for anyone wanting some space, a back yard with covered porch, deck and shed for storage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
525 Tom Kemp Drive
525 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1594 sqft
Two Story home in Avery Park. This home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area. Loft and all three bedroom are upstairs. Covered patio in the back yard with a nice sized yard. This home will not last long.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
