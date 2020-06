Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Great Rental home that has new carpet!!! You will be located close to Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston!!! Elementary and Middle Schools are in walking distance. Enjoy 3-2-2 open and inviting floor plan***Home well maintained and cared for *** Recent upgrades includes AC and Furnace replaced in 2010. Walk in shower in Master Bath, Tile floor in the kitchen and breakfast room.