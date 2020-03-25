837 Dimrock

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated paint/carpet and flooring are in this Great Schertz Rental! Formal living and dining room complimented with wood floors. Family room offers ceramic tile , corner FP in family rm. Nice kitchen w/ new appliances & countertops has eat-in dining and overlooks backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs and a gameroom too! Spacious mstr w/ lg private bath featuring separate tub/shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Huge yard offers deck for Bar-B-Q's and mature trees for shade. Minutes to RAFB and shopping