"Unbelievable Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, with a 2 Car Garage and a Car Port that is attached!! Mature tree's to enjoy the Summer Sun & Stars. This home boast upgraded kitchen cabinets, carpet, and tile floors throughout . When you drive up to this home, you will say I want to rent this beauty!!! The Schertz Elementary School is in walking distance!!! You will be close to IH35, 1604, FM78, Randolph AFB, & Shopping. Don't wait to see!!!