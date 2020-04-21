704 HIGHTRAIL RD

Amenities

Lovely one story home in Riata now available. Property has all new vinyl plank flooring throughout along with fresh paint. Master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms and contains a walk-in closet and full on-suite bath. Secondary bedrooms are very large. Family room has a cozy fireplace and opens to the kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cooking, and stainless steel refrigerator. Home has small enclosed sun room off the back. This home will be a joy to call home.