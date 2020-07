613 MARILYN

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

CHARMING RENTAL IN SCHERTZ! - CHARMING SINGLE STORY RENTAL HOME WITH UPGRADES. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. UPDATED CABINETS AND APPLIANCES (NEW STOVE TO BE DELIVERED). MODULAR CLOSETS. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN TO KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. ON GREENBELT IN SCHERTZ AND MINUTES FROM SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARK AND COMMUNITY POOL. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM. PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH PET SCREENING. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY AT $20/MTH.



(RLNE4798846)