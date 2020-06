Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel game room carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This gorgeous home has 3 bedrooms down and a Large Game Room upstairs. The master bedroom at the back & two secondary bedrooms at the front all downstairs. Head upstairs for a massive Game Room. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Brand new carpets and flooring throughout with fresh paint. Hurry!! This one will not last long.