Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool playground game room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

587 Secretariat Drive Available 10/09/19 Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park - Four Bedrooms with an extra study/office downstairs and a game room upstairs. Includes wood blinds throughout, covered patio, ceramic tile downstairs, granite counter tops in the kitchen, water softener and filter, garden tub/separate shower/double vanity in the master bathroom and garage door openers. Easy driving to Randolph and Ft. Sam. Community Pool and Playground just a street away.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2618346)