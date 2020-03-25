All apartments in Schertz
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

587 Secretariat Drive

587 Secretariat Dr · No Longer Available
Location

587 Secretariat Dr, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
587 Secretariat Drive Available 10/09/19 Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park - Four Bedrooms with an extra study/office downstairs and a game room upstairs. Includes wood blinds throughout, covered patio, ceramic tile downstairs, granite counter tops in the kitchen, water softener and filter, garden tub/separate shower/double vanity in the master bathroom and garage door openers. Easy driving to Randolph and Ft. Sam. Community Pool and Playground just a street away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2618346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Secretariat Drive have any available units?
587 Secretariat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 587 Secretariat Drive have?
Some of 587 Secretariat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 Secretariat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
587 Secretariat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Secretariat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 587 Secretariat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 587 Secretariat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 587 Secretariat Drive offers parking.
Does 587 Secretariat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Secretariat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Secretariat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 587 Secretariat Drive has a pool.
Does 587 Secretariat Drive have accessible units?
No, 587 Secretariat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Secretariat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 Secretariat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 Secretariat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 Secretariat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
