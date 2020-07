Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available NOW for Quick Move In! - 3 or 4 Bed (DEN) / 2 Bath Single Story Red Brick Home in Scenic Hills in North Schertz. New Wood Plank Flooring Throughout & Carpet in the bedrooms. Complete Interior New Paint. Open Floorplan with attached garage with automatic opener & Community Pool, and much more! Washer & Dryer Included. Schedule a tour today with Rently.