5216 Columbia Drive Available 09/12/19 Cozy Schertz living in Fairhaven! - Beautiful rental with open floor plan located in the coveted Fairhaven subdivision. Home features a large kitchen with breakfast bar, ceramic tile, kitchen back splash and comes with a refrigerator for convenience. Large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower. Full sprinkler system for easy lawn maintenance. Area amenities include a pool and park/playground. Close to a golf course, shopping, RAFB and SAMMC. Award winning school district. Will be a pleasure to show.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2414092)