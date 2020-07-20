All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 5216 Columbia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
5216 Columbia Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

5216 Columbia Drive

5216 Columbia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5216 Columbia Dr, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
5216 Columbia Drive Available 09/12/19 Cozy Schertz living in Fairhaven! - Beautiful rental with open floor plan located in the coveted Fairhaven subdivision. Home features a large kitchen with breakfast bar, ceramic tile, kitchen back splash and comes with a refrigerator for convenience. Large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower. Full sprinkler system for easy lawn maintenance. Area amenities include a pool and park/playground. Close to a golf course, shopping, RAFB and SAMMC. Award winning school district. Will be a pleasure to show.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2414092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Columbia Drive have any available units?
5216 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5216 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 5216 Columbia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5216 Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 5216 Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5216 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Columbia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5216 Columbia Drive has a pool.
Does 5216 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5216 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5216 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5216 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSchertz 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District