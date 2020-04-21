520 Foxford Run Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! This home has it all! Impeccably maintained-only 1 previous tenant. Dishwasher/microwave/oven (all stainless steel) replaced within last 1.5 years, custom fireplace with stacked quartz, black cypress mantel and electric run behind the wall for mounted tv, entire interior of house painted, refrigerator included, bedrooms painted back to neutral grey. Walk to Sippel Elementary and enjoy neighborhood pool, 2 playgrounds, and jogging/bike trails. Easy access to 35 and Randolph AFB. No cats or dogs