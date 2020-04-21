All apartments in Schertz
520 Foxford Run Dr

520 Foxford Run Dr · No Longer Available
Location

520 Foxford Run Dr, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This home has it all! Impeccably maintained-only 1 previous tenant. Dishwasher/microwave/oven (all stainless steel) replaced within last 1.5 years, custom fireplace with stacked quartz, black cypress mantel and electric run behind the wall for mounted tv, entire interior of house painted, refrigerator included, bedrooms painted back to neutral grey. Walk to Sippel Elementary and enjoy neighborhood pool, 2 playgrounds, and jogging/bike trails. Easy access to 35 and Randolph AFB. No cats or dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Foxford Run Dr have any available units?
520 Foxford Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 520 Foxford Run Dr have?
Some of 520 Foxford Run Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Foxford Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
520 Foxford Run Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Foxford Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Foxford Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 520 Foxford Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 520 Foxford Run Dr does offer parking.
Does 520 Foxford Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Foxford Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Foxford Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 520 Foxford Run Dr has a pool.
Does 520 Foxford Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 520 Foxford Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Foxford Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Foxford Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Foxford Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Foxford Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
