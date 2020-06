Amenities

Super Clean 3/2.5/2, two story home in Ridge @ Scenic Hills subdivision. Home has 2 living and dining areas, kitchen has lots of cabinets and an island. All bedrooms up with game room. Good size Master Bed/Bath with double vanities & walk in closet. Great location! Near Randolph AFB wtih easy access to Northcliffe Golf Club! Community Amenities for your enjoyment are Swimming Pool and Clubhouse. Check out this great home today!