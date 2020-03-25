5100 EAGLE VALLEY ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage bbq/grill bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 4 or 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage on an old golf course which has become a popular walking trail, in Schertz! Wide open floor-plan with huge bonus room upstairs that could be a 5th large bedroom! Downstairs master with luxurious garden tub and separate shower . Beautiful granite and glass tile backsplash in kitchen. Large walk-in pantry. Patio in back with lots of room for grilling and entertaining. Backs up to the Northcliffe Old Golf Course. SS FRIDGE Inc. This is a must see!