Schertz, TX
5100 EAGLE VALLEY ST
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:27 PM

5100 EAGLE VALLEY ST

5100 Eagle Valley · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Eagle Valley, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bbq/grill
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 4 or 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage on an old golf course which has become a popular walking trail, in Schertz! Wide open floor-plan with huge bonus room upstairs that could be a 5th large bedroom! Downstairs master with luxurious garden tub and separate shower . Beautiful granite and glass tile backsplash in kitchen. Large walk-in pantry. Patio in back with lots of room for grilling and entertaining. Backs up to the Northcliffe Old Golf Course. SS FRIDGE Inc. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

