Enjoy peaceful living by the Golf Course! Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms, no carpet, open floor plan, big private backyard, and view of the golf course. The community includes a Wendy Swan Memorial Park which offers playground, picnic area, and pool. Great location close to shops and restaurants, and SCUISD area. Move in Ready!