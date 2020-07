Amenities

This 2 bedroom has been remodeled and is very cute. Some of the features of this home is updated kitchen, wooden floors & tile flooring. HVAC, Stove, Fridge, & Dishwasher has been updated. You will be close to Randolph, Ft Sam, IH 35, 1604, & Shopping very close. This rental home will not last long!!!