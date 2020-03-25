All apartments in Schertz
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

3925 DAVENPORT

3925 Davenport · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Davenport, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the desirable Savannah Square neighborhood. Laminate wood flooring and updated ceramic tile on the first level. House features a great open floor plan with many upgrades. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, smooth cook-top oven & island counter. The family room has a cozy fireplace. The master suite is downstairs and features a full bath with a luxury freestanding tub and upgraded walk-in shower. Master closet also has built-in shelving. All secondary rooms are upstairs and very spacious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

