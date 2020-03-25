3925 DAVENPORT

Amenities

Beautiful home in the desirable Savannah Square neighborhood. Laminate wood flooring and updated ceramic tile on the first level. House features a great open floor plan with many upgrades. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, smooth cook-top oven & island counter. The family room has a cozy fireplace. The master suite is downstairs and features a full bath with a luxury freestanding tub and upgraded walk-in shower. Master closet also has built-in shelving. All secondary rooms are upstairs and very spacious.