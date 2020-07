Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

GORGEOUS HOME ON GOLF COURSE-TWO LIVING AREAS, TWO DINING AREAS PLUS LG GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH-COULD BE 4 BDRM. ALL OTHER BDRMS DOWNSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, UPGRADED COUNTER TOPS AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW BUT DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY. *Tenants are auto enrolled in Filter program*