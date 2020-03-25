2740 Sterling Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Gorgeous home in highly sought after Schertz~Cibolo ISD! *4 BR* - Absolutely gorgeous two story home conveniently located to Randolph AFB, SAMC, tons of shopping, entertainment, and great restaurants to choose from. First time rental, in pristine condition, tile down stairs with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and island kitchen, high ceilings, custom blinds, ceiling fans through out. In highly sought after Schertz Cibolo ISD. Community amenities included. This house has it all!! Bring your clients to look at this home soon - it is amazing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4274560)