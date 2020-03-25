All apartments in Schertz
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2740 Sterling Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

2740 Sterling Way

2740 Sterling Way · No Longer Available
Schertz
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2740 Sterling Way, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in highly sought after Schertz~Cibolo ISD! *4 BR* - Absolutely gorgeous two story home conveniently located to Randolph AFB, SAMC, tons of shopping, entertainment, and great restaurants to choose from. First time rental, in pristine condition, tile down stairs with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and island kitchen, high ceilings, custom blinds, ceiling fans through out. In highly sought after Schertz Cibolo ISD. Community amenities included. This house has it all!! Bring your clients to look at this home soon - it is amazing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4274560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Sterling Way have any available units?
2740 Sterling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2740 Sterling Way have?
Some of 2740 Sterling Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Sterling Way currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Sterling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Sterling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 Sterling Way is pet friendly.
Does 2740 Sterling Way offer parking?
No, 2740 Sterling Way does not offer parking.
Does 2740 Sterling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Sterling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Sterling Way have a pool?
Yes, 2740 Sterling Way has a pool.
Does 2740 Sterling Way have accessible units?
No, 2740 Sterling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Sterling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Sterling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Sterling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 Sterling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
