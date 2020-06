Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Corner house located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace for the upcoming winter months. Kitchen overlooks living space so that you can converse with family and friends while preparing meals. Master bathroom has double sinks, stand-alone shower & a garden tub for days when you just need to relax.Home has been recently remodeled. Brand new paint, granite countertops, & a new dishwasher. New paint on the outside to come!