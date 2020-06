Amenities

Fantastic home in Belmont Park located in beautiful Cibolo TX near Randolph AFB, ceramic tile entryway high ceilings kitchen has an island and walk-in pantry w/ breakfast bar and eat-in area. Open to the family room w/ fireplace, secondary bedroom downstairs with full bath. Master bedroom upstairs w/ French doors, double vanity with jetted tub, his/hers closets. Utility room upstairs located off the open loft area. Spacious covered back patio has ceiling fans to stay cool.