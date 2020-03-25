2600 PATRON VILLAGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Home! 16 in. tile covers entire 1st floor, except for Carpet in Guest or Mother-In-Law suite. Beautiful Bay window in Living room brings in abundant natural light. Upgraded lighting in Dining Room. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, Breakfast Bar, recessed lighting, Tile backsplash, box window. Breakfast Area with bay window. Open concept Family Room with beautiful fireplace. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, garden tub, sep/shower, dbl vanity. Must see to appreciate!