All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 2600 PATRON VILLAGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2600 PATRON VILLAGE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

2600 PATRON VILLAGE

2600 Patron Village · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2600 Patron Village, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Home! 16 in. tile covers entire 1st floor, except for Carpet in Guest or Mother-In-Law suite. Beautiful Bay window in Living room brings in abundant natural light. Upgraded lighting in Dining Room. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, Breakfast Bar, recessed lighting, Tile backsplash, box window. Breakfast Area with bay window. Open concept Family Room with beautiful fireplace. Master Suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, garden tub, sep/shower, dbl vanity. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have any available units?
2600 PATRON VILLAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have?
Some of 2600 PATRON VILLAGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 PATRON VILLAGE currently offering any rent specials?
2600 PATRON VILLAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 PATRON VILLAGE pet-friendly?
No, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE offer parking?
Yes, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE offers parking.
Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have a pool?
No, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE does not have a pool.
Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have accessible units?
No, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 PATRON VILLAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 PATRON VILLAGE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas